People celebrate the arrival of the new year differently. Some shoot fireworks. Some make resolutions. Some eat black-eyed peas and greens, and unfortunately some decide to drink and drive. “The safest and surest thing to do, if you are going to consume alcohol,” Lee County Sheriff Jim Johns…
News
What could have been a bad thing turned out to be an okay thing. Each year for the past 18 years, the Chick-fil-A at Thompson Square on Barnes Crossing Road has collected gifts and funds to give at Christmas to residents of area nursing homes. Franchise owner Jamey Finley named the project t…
BLUE SPRINGS, MS – Effective Jan. 1, 2018, Toyota will have a new president at its Blue Springs facility. Sean Suggs, who currently serves as the vice president of manufacturing, will be dual capped as president and vice president of administration at the assembly plant that builds the Corol…
Sports
(AP) — Overall= 1. Pearl (3-0) beat Northwest Rankin 17-7. 2. West Point (3-0) beat Starkville 28-3. 3. Tupelo (3-0) beat Clarksdale 44-7. 4. Starkville (2-1) lost to West Point 28-3. 5. Madison Central (3-0) beat D'Iberville 27-21. 6. Oak Grove (3-0) beat Laurel 42-12. 7. Northwest Rankin (…
Mississippi coach Hugh Freeze resigned instead of being fired Thursday for what Ole Miss called a pattern of personal misconduct. Preseason practice is set to open in Oxford, Mississippi, in weeks. The Rebels are a month and a half away from starting the season against South Alabama. This is…
It would seem that Jeffery Norwood was born into basketball. His whole life has been practically immersed in the sport. Today, the 54-year-old Tupelo native serves as head basketball coach for Tupelo High School’s boys’ team. Now in his fifth season at the school, he has held that position s…
About People
Dunkirk can boast of little dialogue — the film relies on grea…
Caroline Cotter is one of a new breed of musicians, getting aw…
Jake Gyllenhall is amazing as Jeff Bauman, an underachieving B…
Obituaries
A service celebrating the life of one of Tupelo’s most celebra…
Services for Nellie Sue Whitehead Christian were today (Thursd…
Services for Sharon Donise Smith were Wednesday at East Height…
Opinion
One of the secrets of life, in my opinion, is balance. It’s OK…
The massive so-called tax reform (as in giving an edge to the …
Global leaders worldwide recognize Mississippi’s automotive in…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.